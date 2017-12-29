Big 12 notches two more Bowl victories

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Kenny Hill passed for two touchdowns, ran for another and even caught one as No. 13 TCU rallied from a big early deficit to beat 15th-ranked Stanford 39-37 in the Alamo Bowl. Cole Bunce’s 33-yard field goal with just over 3 minutes to play won it for the Horned Frogs, who trailed 21-3 before storming back behind big plays from Hill and a 76-yard punt return from Desmon White. Stanford running back Bryce Love ran for 145 yards and had a 69-yard touchdown.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Mason Rudolph threw for 351 yards and a pair of touchdowns, James Washington became Oklahoma State’s career receiving yards leader and the 17th-ranked Cowboys beat No. 22 Virginia Tech 30-21 in the Camping World Bowl. Washington caught five passes for 126 yards. Josh Jackson accounted for three touchdowns for Virginia Tech.