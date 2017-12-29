Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/28)

BOOKED: Jerad Powell of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, bond set at $2,500 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Jacob Schenkel of Great Bend on GBMC case for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Sharon Gilliam of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Wendy Birzer of Ellinwood for Ford County District Court case for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $500 cash.

BOOKED: Milbra Orr of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court indirect with no bond.

BOOKED: Maria Rincon of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $200 cash only or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Maria Rincon of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $275 cash only or 48-hour OR bond. Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $371 cash only or 30 days.

BOOKED: Jack Neighbors of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Joshua Kelly of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving without a driver’s license, bond set at $500 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Jerad Powell of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Nicholas Espinosa of Ellinwood on BTDC case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Jenna King of Hoisington to KDOC.

RELEASED: Tamatha Beal of Ellinwood to KDOC.

RELEASED: Lori Fiscus of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case for time served. BCDC case for aggravated false impersonation, interference with LEO, no valid driver’s license and improper tail lamps after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Wendy Birzer of Ellinwood for Ford County District Court case for failure to appear after posting $500 cash bond.

RELEASED: Sharon Gilliam of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jason King of Hoisington on Barton County District Court cases for violation of PFA (x2), disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, criminal threat after posting a $2,500 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Maria Rincon of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $275 cash bond. BCDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $200 cash bond. GBMC warrant after posting a $371 cash bond.

RELEASED: Jack Neighbors of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Joshua Kelly of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving without a driver’s license after posting a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.