Fatal Kan. officer-involved shooting during false report of hostage situation

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer involved shooting.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a call of a shooting involving hostages in the 1000 block of McCormick in Wichita, according to Deputy Chief Troy Livingston.

The original call indicated an argument with a mother and that the dad was accidentally shot in the head and dead, according to Livingston. The shooter was then holding other family members hostage. Based on that information, police arrived to work a hostage situation.

When police arrived, a man came to the front door of the residence and an officer fired. The 28-year-old man was transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead just after 7p.m., according to Livingston.

Police are interviewing family members and worked to process the scene through the night. Despite what police were originally told, there were no other injuries and nobody dead inside the residence, according to Livingston.

The officer involved in the shooting is a 7-year veteran of Wichita police, according to Livingston.

Police are expected to released additional details later Friday.