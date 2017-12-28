Thursday Sports Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) – Freshman running back Daniel Young had 64 yards receiving with a touchdown and added 48 yards on the ground to help Texas beat Missouri 33-16 in the Texas Bowl. The Longhorns, in a bowl for the first time since 2014, bounced back from a loss to Texas Tech in their regular-season finale to finish with their first winning record since going 8-5 in coach Mack Brown’s final season in 2013.

NEW YORK (AP) – Drake Kulick fought for a 1-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter on his only carry of the game and Iowa beat Boston College 27-20 in the frigid Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium to snap a five-game bowl losing streak. The Hawkeyes (8-5) had been the only team in the nation to lose a bowl game in each of the last four seasons.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – First-round pick Patrick Mahomes II will make his NFL debut at quarterback for the Chiefs when they play an otherwise meaningless game against the Broncos on Sunday. The Chiefs clinched the AFC West last week and cannot improve their playoff positioning, so Reid is giving starter Alex Smith the week off.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson will be available to help take pressure off Heisman winner Baker Mayfield. Anderson was accused of sexual assault but the Cleveland County District Attorney decided against filing charges. Anderson leads an Oklahoma running game that ranked 27th in the nation with 215.9 yards per game on the ground.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – At 6-foot-8 and 345 pounds, Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown isn’t exactly built for Disneyland. While the No. 2 Sooners and No. 3 Georgia enjoyed the various rides at the resort’s two theme parks Wednesday, “You won’t catch me on one,” Brown said.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Baker Mayfield skipped the trip to Disneyland with his Oklahoma teammates because he was not feeling well. Mayfield was at practice, but coach Lincoln Riley said it was decided Heisman Trophy winning quarterback would be better off not going to the amusement park.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas was picked to win the Big 12 for the 14th straight time, but much has changed since those predications came out. Oklahoma has dazzled behind Trae Young, West Virginia and TCU are climbing the polls and Baylor and Texas Tech are solidly ranked. So as the league tips off this weekend, the race to the Big 12 title is up in the air.

UNDATED (AP) – Mike Gundy and Justin Fuente have plenty in common. They were both born in Oklahoma. Both were recruited by Oklahoma State. And both had virtually the same assessment of what awaits them in the Camping World Bowl, calling it a challenge. They’re right: It’ll be a clash of styles when Gundy’s high-powered Cowboys take on Fuente’s airtight Virginia Tech squad.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Stanford star running back Bryce Love says his ankle feels fine as he and the Cardinal prepare for the Alamo Bowl game against TCU on Thursday night. Love piled up 1,973 yards and 17 touchdowns this season and was a Heisman Trophy finalist. He has not yet indicated whether he will return for his senior season or head to the NFL.

UNDATED (AP) – West Virginia has two good reasons to feel confident heading into next season. Announcements by quarterback Will Grier and wide receiver David Sills earlier this month that they will return for their senior years instead of enter the NFL draft has amped up excitement in Morgantown about the Mountaineers’ potential to compete for a Big 12 championship. For that to happen, there will need to be significant improvement on a defense that allowed the most points in four seasons.

National Headlines

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) – Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler said Wednesday that hasn’t decided whether to play a 13th NFL season in 2018. Cutler delayed the start of a broadcasting career in August to join the Dolphins when quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a season-ending knee injury. Should Cutler decide to continue his playing career, a return to Miami is unlikely considering his quarterback rating and the Dolphins’ investment in Tannehill.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) – The Detroit Pistons will spend the next 6 to 8 weeks without point guard Reggie Jackson because of a sprained right ankle suffered in Tuesday’s win over the Pacers. Jackson leads the Pistons with 5.5 assists per game and ranks third with 14.6 points. Ish Smith is the likely replacement for Jackson, who missed 30 games last season.

MOSCOW (AP) – A top Russian official who has been dogged by allegations of involvement in the Russian doping program says he will step down as head of the organizing committee of the 2018 soccer World Cup. Vitaly Mutko told Russian news agencies on Wednesday that he would be replaced by another World Cup organizer, Alexei Sorokin. Investigations by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Olympic Committee alleged that Mutko was involved in a state-sponsored doping program while serving as Russia’s sports minister during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

HOUSTON (AP) – Reigning American League MVP Jose Altuve (al-TO’-vay) has been named AP Male Athlete of the Year after leading the Astros to their first World Series title. Altuve picked up the franchise’s first MVP trophy in more than two decades, a couple of weeks after helping the club beat the Dodgers in the Fall Classic. He led the AL with a .346 average and 204 hits while providing 24 homers, 81 RBIs and 112 runs scored.