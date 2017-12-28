“Stay Strong, Stay Healthy” workshop begins soon

“Stay Strong, Stay Healthy” is designed to increase an aging adult’s access to a safe, structured, and effective strength training program. Over 8 weeks, participants learn exercises to improve their strength, flexibility, and balance. During each session, a prescribed set of 8 upper and lower body strengthening exercises are done along with warm-ups and cool-down stretches. Participants are made to feel comfortable regardless of their current fitness level so they can safely participate and gradually build the strength beneficial to health.

The 8-week program is set to begin Tuesday, January 16 and ends March 20. It meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 – 11 am at the Great Bend Activity Center, 2715 18th Street. The registration fee is $20 and may be paid at the Barton County Extension Office by January 8 . The class size is limited so please enroll soon by calling Donna Krug, Family & Consumer Science Agent and District Director for the Cottonwood Extension District – Great Bend Office at (620)793-1910.