Police: One dead in reported Kansas accidental shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and are looking for a suspect.

Just after 11p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an apartment at 2310 W. 26th Street in Lawrence where they located 30-year-old Lei Ala A. Turner with a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to a media release.

Despite life saving measures attempted at the scene, Ms. Turner died from her injuries.

Investigators have identified a suspect in the incident, and are working to locate him. Initial information indicates the shooting may have been accidental. Police released no additional details early Thursday.