UPDATE: Kan. attempted bank robbery suspect said he had bomb

Just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the Axura Credit Union in the 600 Block of SW 10th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery attempt.

Employees reported a man in a camo jacket and blue jeans entered the business and presented a note that demanded money and claimed he had a bomb.

Topeka Police arrived within minutes and took the suspect later identified as 58-year-old Lee Lemons of Topeka into custody in the 900 Block SW Tyler without incident. No explosives were located and there were no reported injuries.

Lemons has a previous conviction for Aggravated Indecent Liberties/Child less than 14;Fondling, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.