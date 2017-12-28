New Year’s Eve Taxi available for those in Barton County

Your New Year’s Eve might be grand and memorable, but it should also be safe.

The New Year’s Eve Taxi will be available once again to provide rides to anyone in Barton County this Sunday night. The taxi service is organized by Eagle Radio, and Eagle Country Program Director Scott Donovan says it has been around for a long time.

Barton County residents are encouraged to call 620-639-TAXI, that’s 620-639-8294 between 10 p.m. Sunday night until 2 a.m. Monday morning and get a safe ride home for a minimum $5 fee per person. An off duty officer from the Great Bend Police Department will pick you up in a van provided by Sunflower Diversified Services and take you home.

The New Year’s Eve Taxi Service is sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless, Miller Plastics, Z’s Liquor and the new Z’s Liquormart, Haz-Mat Response, The Center for Counseling and Consultation, and Wildcat Pump and Supply in Claflin.