Kansas store clerk uses bat to fight off attempted-robbery suspect

Just before 7p.m. Wednesday, an attempted robbery occurred at U-Market convenience store 935 SE 21st Street in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Aaron Jones.

The suspect threatened the clerk with a pocket knife and demanded money. The suspect fled the store after the clerk retrieved a bat and struck the suspect once.

The suspect was last seen running south in the 210 block of SE Virginia. He is described as a white male, 5-foot-10, to 6-foot, wearing a red hat, black facemask, grey hoodie, purple latex gloves, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Topeka Police 785-368-9551 Topeka Police (criminalintelligence@topeka.org) or call Crime Stoppers at #785 234-0007.