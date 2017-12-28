Friday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A “America in the Morning”
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A K-State Research and Extension Show – Three shows in one
Plantorama – “More on Dormant Oils”
Sound Living – “Stress Free Holidays for Pets”
Outbound Kansas – “An Evaluation of Rabbit Repellent”
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – The Friday Free-For-All
11A-12P Health Insurance Advocate Show
12P-4P College Football – Belk Bowl – Wake Forest vs Texas A&M
4P–8P College Football – Music City Bowl – Kentucky vs Northwestern
8P-MID College Football – Cotton Bowl – USC vs Ohio State