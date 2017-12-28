Great Bend Post

Friday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, "The Talk of the Town"

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             “America in the Morning”

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          K-State Research and Extension Show – Three shows in one

                        Plantorama – “More on Dormant Oils”

                        Sound Living – “Stress Free Holidays for Pets”

                        Outbound Kansas – “An Evaluation of Rabbit Repellent”

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – The Friday Free-For-All

11A-12P        Health Insurance Advocate Show

12P-4P           College Football – Belk Bowl – Wake Forest vs Texas A&M 

4P8P             College Football – Music City Bowl – Kentucky vs Northwestern 

8P-MID           College Football – Cotton Bowl – USC vs Ohio State