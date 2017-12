Cop Shop (12/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/27)

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:47 a.m. an accident was reported in the 600 block of E. Lakeview Dr.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (12/27)

Structure Fire

At 4:38 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 1512 Polk Street.

Falls

At 5:01 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 9.

Chest Pain

At 1:48 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:06 p.m. a burglary was reported at 218 Pine Street.

Shots Fired

At 8:46 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area was made at 2422 18th Street.