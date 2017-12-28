Calving school offered next month in Great Bend

BARTON COUNTY —The ultimate goal of and cow/calf operation is to produce and raise a live calf. When it comes to calving, timely assistance can cut calf death losses by half and help boost the cow’s reproductive health after delivery. To educate producers on minimizing potential losses related to calving,

Cottonwood Extension District will be hosting a Calving School in Great Bend on January 9th starting 10:00 am.

Dr. AJ Tarpoff, K-State Research and Extension Beef Veterinarian will begin the program on Recognizing Signs of Calving Difficulties and Managing a Difficult Calving. He will also have a demonstration cow on site to show how to manage a difficult calving when you need to intervene. Dr. Justin Waggoner, K-State Research and Extension Southwest Area Beef System Specialist will be presenting Nutrition and Winter feeding in conjunction with Body Conditioning Scores in your cattle herd. Finally, Alicia Boor, Cottonwood Extension District Livestock agent will have a refresher on Body Conditioning Scores in cows and heifers.

To learn more about calving and body conditioning, come join us on January 9th at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center at 592 NE K-156 Highway north of Great Bend. This program is free to attend, but RSVPs are needed for a meal. Contact 620-793-1910 by January 5th.