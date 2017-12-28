Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/27)

BOOKED: Valencia W. Reif on Barton County District Court warrant for residential burglary, theft, and burglary of a motor vehicle with a bond of $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tiffany Umphrey of Salina on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $445 cash only.

BOOKED: Brett Hammond of Hoisington on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended with a bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Mercedes Mater of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Dennis Cannon Jr. of Ellinwood on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Laura Horsfall of Great Bend on CKCC served sentence.

RELEASED: Brett Hammond of Hoisington on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended after posting a $1,000 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Dennis Cannon Jr. of Ellinwood on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding.