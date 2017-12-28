“All-Stars”, coming to a community near you

A program that began at Riley Elementary School last year and has spread to other elementary schools in Great Bend continues to grow. All Stars is a character-based approach to preventing high-risk behaviors in teens ages 11 to 15 and is being facilitated by Juvenile Services in the 20th Judicial District. Casey Rowland is the Diversion and Prevention Coordinator and Community Case Manager for Juvenile Services. She says the All Star program is now spreading to other area communities.

The program is based on research identifying the critical factors that lead young people to begin experimenting with substances and engaging in other high-risk behaviors. It is designed to reinforce positive qualities that are typical of youths at this age.

It works to strengthen five specific qualities as a means to achieving preventive effects. They include establishing positive norms, building strong personal commitments, promoting positive parental attentiveness, developing positive ideals and future aspirations and promotes bonding with school and community organizations.