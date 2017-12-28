2 Kansas men dead after semi trucks collide head-on

GREENWOOD COUNTY — Two people died in an accident just before 2a.m. Thursday in Greenwood County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freighliner semi driven by Marcos Rodriguez-Reyes, 32, Wichita, was west bound on U.S. 400 three miles east of Beaumont.

The semi went left of center striking a 2017 Kenworth semi driven by Darin Kyle Surridge, 35, Parsons, head on.

Rodriguez-Reyes and Surridge were pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.