Friday Weather

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -3. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -7. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. East northeast wind around 9 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 8.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -7.
New Year’s Day
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 28.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 11.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 26.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 5.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 28.