Friday Weather

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -3. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -7. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 8.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around -7.

New Year’s Day Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 28.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 28.