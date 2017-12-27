Wednesday Sports Headlines

PHOENIX (AP) – Alex Delton ran for 158 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, leading Kansas State to a 35-17 Cactus Bowl victory over UCLA in what could be the final game of coach Bill Snyder’s career. Delton replaced Skylar Thompson late in the first quarter and scored on runs of 68 yards, 3 yards and 1 yard.

HOUSTON (AP) – Missouri enters the Texas Bowl against Texas having won six straight games after starting the season 1-5. With a win against the Longhorns, the Tigers would become only the second team from a Power 5 conference to finish with eight wins after opening the year 1-5 and the first since Rutgers did it in 2008.

UNDATED (AP) – Take them out to the bowl game! The Iowa Hawkeyes and Boston College Eagles are on deck in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. Iowa is the only team in the nation to lose a bowl game in each of the last four seasons. Boston College is trying to win eight games for the first time since 2009.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – The Denver Broncos say they plan to start Paxton Lynch at quarterback in their final game of the season. Lynch has only started one game this season and he left in the third quarter with a sprained ankle and spent the rest of the game sobbing on the bench. Lynch has been a major disappointment since general manager John Elway moved up in the first round to draft the ex-Memphis QB in the first round in 2016.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) – The New England Patriots have confirmed the signing of 39-year-old linebacker James Harrison, three days after he was suddenly released by Pittsburgh. Harrison visited the Patriots yesterday after clearing waivers and becoming a free agent. He posted a photo of himself with 40-year-old quarterback Tom Brady in New England’s locker room, joking he finally has a teammate “that’s older than me!”

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says coach Jason Garrett will return for an eighth full season after missing the playoffs for the sixth time since 2010. The Cowboys are 8-7 despite the six-game suspension of star running back Ezekiel Elliott, along with the drama and litigation that preceded the punishment. Jones said on his radio show yesterday that Garrett’s job “is not an issue here at all.”

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York Yankees have finalized their one-year, $10 million contract with lefty CC Sabathia (dah-BATH’-ee-uh). The 37-year-old Sabathia had a bounceback year last season, going 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA. He is 120-73 with a 3.75 earned run average since joining the Yankees in the winter of 2009.

TORONTO (AP) – Hall of Fame goaltender and Toronto Maple Leafs icon Johnny Bower has died at 93 following a short battle with pneumonia, according to his family. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner became one of the NHL’s premier goaltenders once the Leafs acquired him in the 1958 interleague draft. Bower played 475 regular-season games and won four Stanley Cups for the Leafs during a five-year period in the 1960s before playing his final game as a 45-year-old in 1969.

NEW YORK (AP) – The former president of Peru’s soccer federation says he is finished with the sport and will return to practicing law after being acquitted of corruption charges at a U.S. trial. Manuel Burga wept when his acquittal was announced yesterday in the FIFA bribery scandal. His two co-defendants were convicted last week.