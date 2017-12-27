Top 50 viewed stories of 2017 on Great Bend Post

The accidental death of a Stafford County Commissioner in a mowing accident and the resignation of Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch were the two most viewed stories in 2017 on the Great Bend Post. In August, Shane Stimatze, a Stafford County Commissioner and local businessman died when a lawnmower that he was operating flipped upside down in a pond in rural Stafford County. The 42-year old Stimatze was also a well respected basketball official.

The second most viewed story was the September resignation of Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch that was part of a summer of discontent in Great Bend that ultimately led to the resignation of the City Administrator and a Great Bend City Council member. In fact, stories concerning the “Cliff Couch Controversy,” were ranked 3rd, 6th, 10th and 11th in the most viewed stories of 2017.

The data was compiled by Great Bend Post Digital Director Matt McBain who says 2017 was a big year for the web-site.

Most viewed Great Bend Post Stories in 2017

1. Stafford County Commissioner and businessman dies in weekend accident

2. Great Bend Police Chief submits resignation

3. Great Bend City Council votes to suspend Police Chief, possible termination

4. Hutch woman dies, two Great Bend teens injured in Friday accident

5. Kidnapping reported in Great Bend

6. Great Bend City Council member “I’m embarrassed to be a part of the other six

7. Larned woman dies from injuries after Barton County crash

8. Ellinwood resident killed in a car accident near Great Bend Municipal Airport

9. Man killed on 10th Street in Great Bend after hit and run accident

10. Council members surprised by the call for action against Great Bend Police Chief

11. City administrator takes over as acting police chief in Great Bend

12. Hoisington City Council member arrested for battery

13. Great Bend man wanted for a rape charge turns himself in

14. 21-year old Ellinwood woman dies in Friday ATV crash

15. Barton County Election Results – Joe Andrasek will be the new Great Bend Mayor

16. 3 hospitalized after Barton Co. pickup crash

17. Accident northeast of Great Bend on K-156

18. Great Bend and Hays suspects hit with kidnapping and a host of other charges

19. Kaiser, former Great Bend teacher and coach, receives sentencing

20. Deputies catch Barton Co. man with collectible coins, thousands of rounds of ammo

21 Accident near Redwing sends 23-year old Claflin woman to the hospital

22. Great Bend man slapped with aggravated arson and child endangerment charges

23. Armed robbery reported at Subway in Great Bend

24. Ellinwood man booked on charges of kidnapping and flee and elude

25. One-person rampage in Great Bend strikes a pedestrian

26. Police, KBI seize cash, pounds of Colorado pot in Hoisington

27. Burglary alarm triggers drug arrest in Great Bend

28. Gunshot wound reported in Great Bend; police still investigating

29. 4th subject arrested after Olmitz drug arrest

30. Extensive manhunt results in arrest of Great Bend man

31. Great Bend Police Chief: “My work life has been a living hell since I dared to disagree”

32 Hutchinson man arrested for rape appears in Pawnee County court

33. K-9 search results in two drug arrests in Great Bend

34. Before and After PHOTOS from Tuesday’s Tornado in Barton County

35. Charges handed down in aggravated kidnapping case that drove through Great Bend and Ellinwood

36. Court date set for Sheriff Brian Bellendir

37. Vehicle chase ends in the arrest of two Barton County residents

38. PHOTOS from Tuesday night’s tornado damage in Barton County

39. Online deal turns into aggravated robbery in Great Bend

40. Resisting 20-year old arrested in Great Bend with drug charges

41 Barton County man arrested on drug and stolen property charges

42. Meningitis death in Barton County

43 Sheriff gets wish…venue for Great Bend City Council meeting moved to Events Center

44. Barton Co. Sheriff asks for help to locate suspect with 8 previous convictions

45 Large crowd’s voice was heard at Great Bend City Council meeting

46. Great Bend man in custody after Saturday morning police chase

47. Wanted suspect for armed robbery in Great Bend captured

48 Marijuana growing operation busted near Galatia in Barton County

49. Larned man faces up to 17 years of prison time for drug charges

50. Subject with suspected air gun fires shots at Great Bend Police Department building