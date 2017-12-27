Top 50 viewed stories of 2017 on Great Bend Post

The accidental death of a Stafford County Commissioner in a mowing accident and the resignation of Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch were the two most viewed stories in 2017 on the Great Bend Post. In August, Shane Stimatze, a Stafford County Commissioner and local businessman died when a lawnmower that he was operating flipped upside down in a pond in rural Stafford County. The 42-year old Stimatze was also a well respected basketball official.
The second most viewed story was the September resignation of Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch that was part of a summer of discontent in Great Bend that ultimately led to the resignation of the City Administrator and a Great Bend City Council member. In fact, stories concerning the “Cliff Couch Controversy,” were ranked 3rd, 6th, 10th and 11th in the most viewed stories of 2017.
The data was compiled by Great Bend Post Digital Director Matt McBain who says 2017 was a big year for the web-site.
Matt McBain Audio
Most viewed Great Bend Post Stories in 2017
1. Stafford County Commissioner and businessman dies in weekend accident
2. Great Bend Police Chief submits resignation
3. Great Bend City Council votes to suspend Police Chief, possible termination
4. Hutch woman dies, two Great Bend teens injured in Friday accident
5. Kidnapping reported in Great Bend
6. Great Bend City Council member “I’m embarrassed to be a part of the other six
7. Larned woman dies from injuries after Barton County crash
8. Ellinwood resident killed in a car accident near Great Bend Municipal Airport
9. Man killed on 10th Street in Great Bend after hit and run accident
10. Council members surprised by the call for action against Great Bend Police Chief
11. City administrator takes over as acting police chief in Great Bend
12. Hoisington City Council member arrested for battery
13. Great Bend man wanted for a rape charge turns himself in
14. 21-year old Ellinwood woman dies in Friday ATV crash
15. Barton County Election Results – Joe Andrasek will be the new Great Bend Mayor
16. 3 hospitalized after Barton Co. pickup crash
17. Accident northeast of Great Bend on K-156
18. Great Bend and Hays suspects hit with kidnapping and a host of other charges
19. Kaiser, former Great Bend teacher and coach, receives sentencing
20. Deputies catch Barton Co. man with collectible coins, thousands of rounds of ammo
21 Accident near Redwing sends 23-year old Claflin woman to the hospital
22. Great Bend man slapped with aggravated arson and child endangerment charges
23. Armed robbery reported at Subway in Great Bend
24. Ellinwood man booked on charges of kidnapping and flee and elude
25. One-person rampage in Great Bend strikes a pedestrian
26. Police, KBI seize cash, pounds of Colorado pot in Hoisington
27. Burglary alarm triggers drug arrest in Great Bend
28. Gunshot wound reported in Great Bend; police still investigating
29. 4th subject arrested after Olmitz drug arrest
30. Extensive manhunt results in arrest of Great Bend man
31. Great Bend Police Chief: “My work life has been a living hell since I dared to disagree”
32 Hutchinson man arrested for rape appears in Pawnee County court
33. K-9 search results in two drug arrests in Great Bend
34. Before and After PHOTOS from Tuesday’s Tornado in Barton County
35. Charges handed down in aggravated kidnapping case that drove through Great Bend and Ellinwood
36. Court date set for Sheriff Brian Bellendir
37. Vehicle chase ends in the arrest of two Barton County residents
38. PHOTOS from Tuesday night’s tornado damage in Barton County
39. Online deal turns into aggravated robbery in Great Bend
40. Resisting 20-year old arrested in Great Bend with drug charges
41 Barton County man arrested on drug and stolen property charges
42. Meningitis death in Barton County
43 Sheriff gets wish…venue for Great Bend City Council meeting moved to Events Center
44. Barton Co. Sheriff asks for help to locate suspect with 8 previous convictions
45 Large crowd’s voice was heard at Great Bend City Council meeting
46. Great Bend man in custody after Saturday morning police chase
47. Wanted suspect for armed robbery in Great Bend captured
48 Marijuana growing operation busted near Galatia in Barton County
49. Larned man faces up to 17 years of prison time for drug charges
50. Subject with suspected air gun fires shots at Great Bend Police Department building