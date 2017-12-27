Teen dies in Kansas rollover crash

HASKELL COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 10p.m. Tuesday in Haskell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Tacoma driven by Luis Rene Guitierrez-Loera, 49, Chihuahua, Mexico, was northbound on U.S. 83 ten miles north of Sublette.

The driver attempted to pass another vehicle. Due to inclement weather, the driver lost control of the pickup. It entered a side skid, tripped in the dirt and rolled an unknown number of times into the east ditch.

Cristian Rene Guiterrez-Portillo, 13, Chihuahua, Mexico, was transported to the hospital in Garden City, where he died.

Guitierrez-Loera was transported to the hospital in Satanta. Another passenger Allen Alexander Guiterrez-Portillo, 17, Chihuahua, Mexico, was not injured.

They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.