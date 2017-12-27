Sheriff identifies suspect jailed in NW Kan. Christmas night

SHERMAN COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities in northwest Kansas were busy on Christmas night and have identified the suspect involved.

Deputies were notified that an individual was eluding law enforcement east bound on Interstate 70 in Sherman County and traveling into Thomas County, according to a social media report.

The individual identified as 43-year-old Derrick Anderson decided to return to Sherman County where he was taken into custody without incident.

Anderson is being held without bond on requested charges of Flee or Attempt to Elude, Driving While Suspended, Reckless Driving, Max Speed and Improper Crossover on Divided Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s Jail report.

Sheriff Burton Pianalto praised the work of all of those involved to take this individual into custody without incident and he had a little fun with the arrest, “just think, this individual almost missed out on saying he got to spend Christmas in Jail.”

Anderson has two previous convictions for robbery in Sedgwick County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.