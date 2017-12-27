Police: Kansas man shot during attack in his home

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a home-invasion shooting.

Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 400 blk of SW Taylor in Topeka in reference to shooting that had just occurred, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Upon Officers arrival they located the crime scene inside an apartment and learned the adult male victim, with a possible life threatening gunshot injury, had already been driven to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The victim advised two adult males broke into his apartment and attacked him. One of the suspects is described as an adult black male in his 40’s wearing a black and white checkered t-shirt. After the shooting the suspects fled the area in an unknown direction. It is unclear at this time if the victim and suspects were known to one another.

Patrol Officers, Detectives and Crime Scene investigators are currently on scene investigating this incident. This case is ongoing, if you have any information relating to this crime; please call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.