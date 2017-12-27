UPDATE: Kan. man wounded after firing at officers during pursuit

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect involved in Wednesday’s officer involved shooting.

Just before 10a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance in the 700 Block of North Gilda in Wichita, according to Deputy Chief Troy Livingston.

A male suspect fired shots inside a business and then fired more shots outside at officers. Police returned fire at the suspect. The suspect was wounded once in his lower jaw. Police say they have no reason to believe the wound was self-inflicted.

As the vehicle pursuit continued, police believe the suspect shot at an officer near Central and Interstate 235. The suspect also swerved his vehicle toward an officer who attempted to deploy stop sticks near Maple and Meriden. The chase ended when the suspect crashed his vehicle in a parking lot at Maple and Maize Road. Police arrested him with the assistance of a Wichita Police Department K9. The suspect was transported to a local hospital in fair condition, according to Livingston.

One officer was injured at the North Gilda incident. Two of the officers involved in the shooting will be place on administrative leave. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation. Livingston released no additional details late Wednesday.

——-

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man is wounded after firing at Wichita police during a pursuit.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said in a tweet that it’s not clear if the man shot himself Wednesday or if it was an officer-involved shooting. Ramsay said no officers were hit.

Suspect in shooting was being followed by witnesses to crime when officers became involved and pursuit began. Suspect is well known to police. — Chief Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) December 27, 2017



Ramsey said the suspect is “well known to police” and described him on Facebook as a “chronic offender.” The man’s name and condition weren’t immediately released. Ramsey said only that the man was being treated for a gunshot wound.

No other details were immediately released