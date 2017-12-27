Not only is it the right thing to do, providing shelter for your pet is also the law

Many dog owners live with the misconception that because their pets have a coat of fur, they can tolerate the cold better than humans. This isn’t necessarily the case according to Golden Belt Humane Society Director Heather Acheson. She says that during wellness checks around the community, her staff has noticed that there are some people who still haven’t taken the necessary steps to keep their dogs warm outside, despite the recent arctic cold blast.

Heather Acheson Audio

She adds that in Great Bend, dog owners are required to offer a dog house for use by their pets even though they might not use it all the time.

Heather Acheson Audio

Acheson urges dog owners to limit their pets time outdoors during cold snaps. She says no dog, not even the toughest Arctic sled dog, is meant to spend huge amounts of time outside in the winter as a thick coat doesn’t protect all body parts.

If you notice your dog whining, shivering or appearing anxious, or he or she stops playing and seems to be looking for places to burrow, then it’s time to bring them in.