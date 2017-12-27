Kansas State’s President talks to Congress about threats to U.S. Agriculture

K-State president Richard Myers recently spoke before a Congressional committee about different threats to U.S. agriculture. Richard Myers says the school needs federal funds to continue vital research into fighting disease and biological threats that he warned could devastate America’s food supply.

Myers said the university needs federal funding to continue research on four emerging animal diseases. The university has been using its own biological isolation labs to research Rift Valley fever, Japanese encephalitis and two variants of swine fever in anticipation of the opening of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility. Myers is hopeful that his testimony will make a difference.

The more than $1.2 billion facility is under construction near the university’s Manhattan campus and is expected to operate starting in 2022 or 2023.