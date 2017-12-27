Kansas man hospitalized after truck collides with train

RENO COUNTY — One person was injured when a truck hit a BNSF train west of Partridge in Reno on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Reno County 911, the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. at the crossing with Salem Road.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says the 1995 Peterbilt Manure Spreader truck was traveling south on Salem when it hit the middle of the lead locomotive of the westbound train.

The driver, Brian Holmes, Hutchinson was taken by EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The impact sheared away the front end of the truck, turning it 180 degrees and pushing it into the west ditch. The train remained on the tracks and stopped about a half mile from the impact site.

The lead locomotives were detached from the train and moved as the rest of the freight cars sat idle. The train consisted of empty intermodal cars and did not contain any cargo. No word on how long the tracks will be closed. There were no injuries to those on the train, according to the sheriff’s department.