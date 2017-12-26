Wednesday Weather

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -7. East wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 18.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.
New Year’s Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.