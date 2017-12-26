Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -7. East wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.

New Year’s Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.