Tuesday Sports Headlines

PHOENIX (AP) – Kansas State coach Bill Snyder could be coaching his final game when the Wildcats face UCLA in the Cactus Bowl. The 78-year-old coach has not decided whether he wants to return for a 27th season or retire to spend more time with his family.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -If the Eagles do their part in the playoffs, all roads to the NFC championship lead to Philadelphia. Jake Elliott kicked a 48-yard field goal with 22 seconds left, and the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed for the NFC playoffs with a sloppy 19-10 victory over the Oakland Raiders. The Eagles (13-2) went to the Super Bowl and lost 24-21 to New England the last time they had home-field advantage following the 2004 season.

HOUSTON (AP) – The Pittsburgh Steelers kept their hopes for best record in the NFC alive Monday. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns, and the Pittsburgh Steelers clinched a first-round playoff bye with a 34-6 win over the Houston Texans on Monday. Roethlisberger threw passes to six players as Pittsburgh improved to 12-3. Pittsburgh is tied with New England for best record in the AFC and would need help to clinch home field since the Patriots hold the tiebreaker.

UNDATED (AP) – There were five NBA games on Christmas Day. Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:33 left, Kevin Durant defended LeBron James and delivered on both ends against Cleveland and the Golden State Warriors beat the Cavaliers 99-92. Russell Westbrook had 31 points and 11 assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Houston 112-107. The Washington Wizards got 25 points from Breadley Beal to beat the Boston Celtics 111-103. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks 105-98 while the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Lakers 121-104.

NEW YORK (AP) – No change at the top of the men’s college basketball rankings. The new AP Top 25 poll is led by No. 1 Villanova for the third straight week. Michigan State (12-1) is second, while Arizona State (12-0) remains third. No. 4 is Duke (12-1), while Texas A&M (11-1) climbed to fifth. Xavier, West Virginia, Wichita State, Virginia and TCU to round out the top 10.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -The 10-nation World Junior hockey championship tournament opens in Buffalo today with numerous subplots. The United States has a title to defend. Canada has more than one score to settle. And don’t discount Sweden. The U.S. has won the title three times since 2010. Canada won in 2015. The test for the Americans is becoming the first U.S. team to win consecutive titles, and first nation since Canada’s five-year run to repeat as champions.