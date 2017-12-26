Suspect charged in Kansas City stabbings claims to hear demons

KANSAS CITY (AP) – A Kansas City man charged with stabbing two people last week in separate incidents is claiming demons told him to attack.

The Kansas City Star reports that 22-year-old Steven J. Bowes was charged in the stabbings Dec. 19 in Independence and Dec. 20 in Kansas City. He faces two counts each of first-degree assault and armed criminal action and one count of stealing a motor vehicle.

Court documents show Bowes told police that demons told him to go through with the stabbings, and that he waited until his victim was asleep in the Dec. 19 incident because it was the “moral thing” to do. Bowes also allegedly told police he believes the Dec. 20 stabbing was justified.

Bowes was taken into custody Thursday. Online records don’t immediately list an attorney for him.