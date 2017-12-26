Law enforcement in NW Kansas busy in I-70 Christmas night

SHERMAN COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities in northwest Kansas were busy on Christmas night.

Deputies were notified that an individual was eluding law enforcement east bound on Interstate 70 in Sherman County and traveling into Thomas County, according to a social media report.

The Individual decided to return to Sherman County where he was taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff Burton Pianalto praised the work of all of those involved to take this individual into custody without incident and he had a little fun with the arrest, “just think, this individual almost missed out on saying he got to spend Christmas in Jail.”

The sheriff’s department did not release additional details on the incident.