UPDATE: 2 adults, 2 teens dead after I-70 crash

DICKINSON COUNTY— Four people died in an accident just after 10a.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Dodge Dakota driven by Lisa A. Luft, 47, Kearney, MO. was westbound on Interstate 70

Due to weather conditions the pickup hit the guardrail just east of Solomon.

The pickup traveled 230 feet beside the guardrail and then continued 150 feet on top of the guardrail before falling approximately 25 feet off the bridge. It landed on an embankment next to the railroad tracks below on its top.

Luft and passengers Brianna E. Luft, 20, and Saleena A. Senezee, 18, all of Kearney, MO., were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth passenger Aria L. Luft, 14, Kearney, MO., was transported to the hospital in Abilene where she died. The passengers were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.

