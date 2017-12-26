Kansas teen convicted in drive-by killing gets life term

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old Topeka man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in a fatal drive-by shooting, but he’ll be eligible for parole after serving 25 years.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Christopher Shawn Pattillo was sentenced Tuesday for the 2016 killing of 20-year-old Brian Miller. Pattillo was convicted of felony first-degree murder in July.

Pattillo told the judge that he shouldn’t be sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for something that he says he “didn’t do.”

Witnesses at Pattillo’s trial said another man charged in the crime, De’Angelo Megle Martinez, was the gunman who fired 14 shots from a van driven by Patillo.

Jurors in the trial for Martinez deadlocked in September. A second trial is scheduled for February.