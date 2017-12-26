Great Bend Post

Higher resolution imagery is coming to Barton County

by

Barton County is taking advantage of an opportunity to purchase higher resolution aerial imagery as part of the state of Kansas contract for updated NG-911 imagery. According to Barton County Cartographer B.J. Wooding, the state is acquiring 1-foot pixel resolution digital orthoimagery from Sudex Corporation which works well for rural areas. She says the higher resolution of 3-inch pixels is preferred for urban areas.

Which brings the county’s total down to $14, 215.38. Wooding says the aerial imagery is used by many different departments in the county and by municipalities as well.

County Commissioner’s Monday voted 5-0 to approve the purchase.

Great Bend’s bill for the upgraded imagery is $8,658.00, Hoisington $2,164.00, Ellinwood $1,984.00 and Claflin $1,443.00.