Barton County Commissioners delay vote on County Counselor contract.

Barton County Commissioners Monday decided to delay a vote on a County Counselor for 2018. The board received two bids for legal services for next year from current Counselor Carey Hipp and Great Bend Attorney Allen Glendenning. The bid from Hipp was for $180.00 per hour with a $1,800 monthly minimum. Glendenning’s bid was for $175.00 per hour with no minimum. In July the board approved a six month contract with Hipp for $6,000 per month through the rest of 2017. Commissioner Jennifer Schartz felt that going with the hourly rate might be the best option.

It appeared that Commissioner’s were ready to take a vote Monday until Kenny Schremmer asked that the vote be delayed until Alicia Straub, who missed the meeting, could be in attendance so all five board members could vote. He also put in this plug for Carey Hipp.

The board has been without a full time counselor since the resignation of former County Administrator Richard Boeckman who also served in the role of counselor.