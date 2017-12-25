Tuesday Weather

Cloudy, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -10. North northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -7. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 21.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 19.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.
New Year’s Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.