Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory 

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment 

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Phil Grosshardt. Guests include three medical professionals from the Hutchinson Clinic. They include Dermatologist Dr. Caitlin Pauly, Physician Assistant Melanie Senn, and Aesthetician Nen Goertz.  

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor 

10A-11A     Agri-Talk with Chip Flory 

11A-11:30     “Viewpoints” 

11:30-12:00  “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include USD 428 Superintendent Chris Thexton and USD 428 School Board President Chris Umphres. (Encore Presentation) 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show 

4P-5P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-7P             ESPN Radio – “Jalen & Jacoby”

7P-MID           College Football – Cactus Bowl – Kansas State vs UCLA