“Snow days” accounted for with USD 428 in Great Bend

While the temperatures have dropped off and started feeling more like winter, the snow possibilities have been weak so far with a few more chances later this week.

The Great Bend school district is always prepared for the winter weather with four scheduled “snow days.” USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says determining if the roads are too dangerous to drive on falls on himself and a few other staff members.

Khris Thexton Audio

The Kansas State Department of Education requires schools to get in 1,116 hours for a full school year. Thexton says if a school year goes past the allotted four “snow days” then they start looking at total hours of classroom time. Teachers are required to put in 184 days while students need 176 days.