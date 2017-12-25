Police: Suspect used a shotgun in Christmas Eve robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just before 6p.m. on Christmas Eve, police responded to an armed robbery at the Nu Way in the 3400 block of east Harry in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 45-year-old man upon leaving work he was approached by an unknown suspect carrying a shotgun.

The suspect pointed the shotgun at the victim and demanded money. Money was taken by the suspect and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

There were no injuries, according to Davidson. The suspect is described as an unknown black male, 5-foot-10, 180lbs, wearing an orange hoodie.

If anyone has any additional information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111.