By MONIQUE SEITZ-DAVIS
SafeWise
Is your furry friend like a family member? If so, where you live may impact the quality of your pet’s life.
SafeWise analysts created a report on the most pet-friendly states in America and Kansas ranked # 8 best state for pets in 2017.
To determine the best and worst states for pets, SafeWise looked at multiple factors including which states have harsh anti-cruelty laws, number of shelters, veterinarians, and registered breeders, along with the number of pet-friendly restaurants, hotels, and parks.
Here are some other key findings:
- Kansas has 87 shelters and 30 percent are no-kill shelters
- Kansas has 370 pet-friendly hotels
- Kansas has 38 trails that allow pets to frolic freely
See the entire report here.
SafeWise is a home security and safety advice blog.