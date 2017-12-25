By MONIQUE SEITZ-DAVIS

SafeWise

Is your furry friend like a family member? If so, where you live may impact the quality of your pet’s life.

SafeWise analysts created a report on the most pet-friendly states in America and Kansas ranked # 8 best state for pets in 2017.

To determine the best and worst states for pets, SafeWise looked at multiple factors including which states have harsh anti-cruelty laws, number of shelters, veterinarians, and registered breeders, along with the number of pet-friendly restaurants, hotels, and parks.

Here are some other key findings:

Kansas has 87 shelters and 30 percent are no-kill shelters

Kansas has 370 pet-friendly hotels

Kansas has 38 trails that allow pets to frolic freely

See the entire report here.

SafeWise is a home security and safety advice blog.