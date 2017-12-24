US Attorney in Kansas City seeks new prosecutor to fight violent crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney based in Kansas City says he will hire a new assistant U.S. attorney to help combat violent crime in the Kansas City area.

The office announced Friday that the new position is part of a federal program to hire 40 assistant U.S. attorneys in 27 districts to reduce violent crime.

The Western District of Missouri has been designated as a Public Safety Partnership Diagnostic Site to work with local law enforcement on public safety and violence reduction. Eight districts nationwide received the designation.

The partnership allows cities to consult with and receive training, technical assistance and resources from the Justice Department to improve local violence reduction efforts.