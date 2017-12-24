Sunday Sports Headlines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Tyre McCants caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Quinton Flowers with 16 seconds left to lift No. 23 South Florida to a 38-34 victory over Texas Tech in the Birmingham Bowl on Saturday. Flowers lifted the Bulls (10-2) to a second straight dramatic victory in the bowl game at Legion Field, throwing for a pair of touchdowns in the final 4:26.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Jevon Carter picked up his second double-double of the season with 10 points and a career-high 12 assists to lead No. 10 West Virginia to an 86-69 victory over Fordham. The Mountaineers started out a little sluggish in the first half, unable to prevent Fordham runs over the first 7 minutes of the game. James Bolden and Sagaba Konate led a couple of WVU scoring runs before halftime to stretch the lead as high as 16 points with 4 minutes remaining before halftime.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is a first-team AP All-American and a projected first-round NFL draft pick. He was once a chubby seventh-grader who lacked aggression. His father, Orlando Sr., played in the NFL, and he died in 2011. Orlando Jr. always wanted to be a better player. He’s on his way. The 6-foot-8, 345-pounder is a key reason the Sooners will play in the national semifinals against Georgia on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Northwestern coach Chris Collins remembers the last time he saw a freshman like Oklahoma’s Trae Young. It was back when he was an assistant at Duke coaching Kyrie Irving. Young burned Collins’ Wildcats for 25 points and 10 assists in the first half of a 104-78 win. He finished with 31 points and 12 assists.

National Headlines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Stefon Diggs scored the lone touchdown and the Minnesota Vikings improved to 12-3 with a 16-0 win at Green Bay. Diggs grabbed a four-yard scoring strike from Case Keenum to put Minnesota ahead 10-0 late in the first quarter. Kai Forbath hit three field goals for the Vikings, who posted their first shutout since 1993 against Detroit.

BALTIMORE (AP) – Joe Flacco threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens got past the Indianapolis Colts 23-16 to improve to 9-6. A blocked punt put the Colts on the Ravens 27 with 2:36 remaining and a chance to tie the game, but Baltimore stopped them on downs to preserve the lead. The Ravens have won five of their last six and will grab an AFC wild-card berth with a win at home against Cincinnati next Sunday.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – The Golden State Warriors’ 11-game winning streak is over after they were held to a season low for points in a 96-81 setback against the Denver Nuggets in Oakland. Gary Harris scored 19 points to lead five Denver players in double figures. Kevin Durant shot just 6-for-17 overall and 0-for-5 from 3-point range in scoring 18 points for the defending champs.

UNDATED (AP) – Aaron Holiday and Kris Wilkes each scored 20 points as unranked UCLA knocked off No. 7 Kentucky 83-75. Holiday provided a driving scoop and two free throws in the final 33 seconds to help the Bruins send the Wildcats to their second loss of the season. And fifth-ranked North Carolina bounced back from its stunning loss to Wofford as Joel Berry II and Theo Pinson each scored 19 points in an 86-72 win against Ohio State.

UNDATED (AP) – Darnell Woolfolk scored on a one-yard run with 18 seconds left before Kell Walker rushed for the two-point conversion to put Army ahead to stay in a 42-35 win over San Diego State in the Armed Forces Bowl. Tyre McCants caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Quinton Flowers with 16 seconds left to send No. 23 South Florida past Texas Tech 38-34 in the Birmingham Bowl. Appalachian State took the Dollar General Bowl as Jalin Moore rushed for 125 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in a 34-0 spanking of Toledo.