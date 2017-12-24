Shepherd Ties for Most Votes Among D2 Finalists for Cliff Harris Award

fhsuathletics.com

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fort Hays State senior defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd was voted as one of the top two defensive players in NCAA Division II by the Cliff Harris Award committee. The committee announced Michael Joseph from the University of Dubuque, an NCAA Division III college, as the 2017 recipient of the Cliff Harris Award, presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player representing almost 500 colleges and universities from NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA colleges. Shepherd joined Marcus Martin of Slippery Rock University in a tie for the most votes among NCAA Division II players for the award.

Now in its fifth year, this was the first time the Cliff Harris Award went to a player from either NCAA Division III or NAIA. Joseph, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 180-pounder from Oswego, Illinois, was a first team AFCA All-American, first team AP Little All-American and first team D3Football.com All-American. He is the 2017 Iowa Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was first team all-conference three consecutive years. Joseph led the Iowa Conference with eight interceptions and tied for third in passes intercepted per game nationally in Division III. Twice he recorded three interceptions in a game and also added eight pass break ups and 56 tackles. He also had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on his first and only career kick return opportunity this season. Joseph, like Shepherd, will be participating in the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on January 27.

Shepherd was the 2017 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year, making it two straight years a player from FHSU earned the distinction. The 6-foot, 5-inch, 300-pound defensive tackle received All-America honors from the AFCA (first team) and Associated Press (second team) for the 2017 season. He helped FHSU to its first-ever MIAA Championship as the Tigers posted a perfect 11-0 record in regular season play. Shepherd finished the year with 38 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks, but constantly disrupted offenses by drawing double and triple teams on the line.

In his three years at Fort Hays State, Shepherd amassed 168 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. He earned All-America honors for the second straight year after receiving an honorable mention nod from the Don Hansen Football Committee last year. He is a three-time All-MIAA selection, earning first team this year, second team in 2016, and third team in 2015.