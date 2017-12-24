Kansas police chase ends with car in river

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement are investigating a disturbance and looking for a suspect after a car was seen floating in the river.

Just before 1a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance with a weapon call at Pinecrest and Gramer in Wichita, according to office Charley Davidson.

Upon officers arriving to investigate the call a silver sedan was seen leaving. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver refused to stop and a short police pursuit ensued. Police discontinued the pursuit due to the reckless actions of the driver.

Shortly after the pursuit ended an officer observed the silver sedan in the Arkansas River in the 1700 block of south Greenway.

The vehicle was unoccupied, and any individual(s) in the vehicle were not located. If anyone has any information regarding this case please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111. The case numbers of the incident are 17C087765; 17C087768.