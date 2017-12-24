Kan. community mourns loss of law enforcement team member

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Wichita community is mourning the loss of a special member of law enforcement.

On Saturday, Wichita Police Department Mounted Unit suffered the tragic loss of one of their horses.

The horse named, Champ, had a large colon volvulus causing him to suffer from unrelenting pain. After performing diagnostic procedures, it was determined that his GI tract ruptured and humane euthanasia was necessary, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Champ served honorably as a mounted unit horse for six years. He was known for his kind and gentle disposition.

Champ was loved by the community and the mounted unit officers.