Christmas Day Weather

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -6. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 25. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 23.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.