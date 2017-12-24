Christmas Day Weather

Christmas Day Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -6. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 25. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.