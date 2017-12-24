Barton County still above state average, but teen pregnancies declining

Despite numbers declining for teen pregnancies in Barton County, Janel Rose feels the number would still be better served at zero. Rose serves a public health educator for the Barton County Health Department.

Rose notes the 2016 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics showed Barton County was the 33rd highest county in the state out of 105 counties for teen pregnancies. The 2015 study had Barton County at 25th.

Per every 1,000 teenagers in Barton County, there was a birth rate of 14.9 among those 10 to 19 years old. There were 24 pregnancies for those ages 15 to 19 and one pregnancy in the 10 to 14 age group.

Rose says the Health Department has maternal and infant programs that provide education, exams, and nutrition through the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. There is also a pregnancy maintenance initiative that focuses on young first-time mothers.

The state average is 13.1 per 1,000. Neosho County and Ness County had the highest teen pregnancy rates with 28.2.