Sheriff’s K9 captures Kansas burglary suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accident and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 1:00pm Friday, officers responded to a burglary at a residence in the 12000 block of west Briarwood in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A resident of the home observed an unknown suspect inside her garage. The suspect fled from the residence with an item from the garage and left in a blue Ford Mustang.

Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it but the driver accelerated and refused to stop.

The suspect wrecked the Mustang at Central and 135th and then continued to the 600 block of north Thoroughbred where the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot.

Officers quickly located the suspect at a residence in the 600 block of north Wheatland Place where a Sheriff K9 was utilized in taking the suspect into custody.

The suspect, a 24-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a minor dog bite, and then booked into jail for aggravated burglary, theft, evade and elude, and reckless driving.

There were no other injuries, and the stolen item was returned to the owner. Davidson did not release the name of the suspect.