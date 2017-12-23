Police: Kansas teen jailed after car hits pedestrian

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accident and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 11p.m. Friday, police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in the 700 block of north Amidon in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Through the investigation, it was learned a Mazda Miata driven by a 19-year-old driver was north bound on Amidion with a 19-year-old female passenger.

The vehicle struck a 25-year-old man crossing the street in the 700 block of north Amidon.

The 25-year-old was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The 19-year-old female passenger was also transported to an area hospital for serious injuries.

The driver was not injured and was booked into jail for 2 counts of aggravated battery. Speed was believed to be a factor in the accident, according to Davidson.

He did not release the name of the victim.