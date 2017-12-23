Police: Escaped inmate captured at Kansas motel

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities have captured an escaped inmate.

Just after 9p.m. Friday, the Riley County Police Department reported the arrest of 32-year-old Billy Joe Womack at a motel in the 2100 Block of Fort Riley Boulevard in Manhattan.

On December 5, police reported Womack did not return after being out on a work release. He was confined on a Shawnee County District Court warrant.

In August police arrested Womack for multiple charges of drug distribution.

Womack is being held on a $103,000 Bond for felony aggravated escape from custody and a felony probation violation.