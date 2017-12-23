New City Administrator for Lyons selected

The City of Lyons has selected a new City Administrator: Mr. Chad N. Buckley.

Prior to the assignment in Lyons, Chad worked as the City Administrator of Norton a position that he accepted on December 31, 2014.

Chad was born in Concordia where he also graduated from High School in 1992. After graduation he attended Cloud County Community College until 1995 when he transferred to Kansas State University. While working on an Agronomy Degree at KSU, he also worked in the soybean unit of the school farm researching Round-up resistant pigweeds in soybean fields.

Upon returning to the family farm in Cloud County he married Kelly (Grant) Buckley.

In 1998 Chad graduated from the Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning department of North Central Kansas Technical College in Beloit. While in the plumbing and excavation business he obtained a long list of certifications for plumbing, septic systems, well maintenance, and water softening. In 2006 he received a water operator certification from KDHE. In 2006, Chad also began his career as a public servant at the City of Concordia where he was Director of Public Utilities until his move to Norton. He also completed the Salina Area Technical College program in Wastewater Treatment Plant Operations in 2010. In 2013 he was a graduate of the Certified Public Manager Program from the University of Kansas. In 2016 he completed the certificate program in Leadership Studies at Fort Hays State University, where he is currently working on a degree in Leadership Studies.

Chad has been an active member of his church, Rotary club, and was a charter member of Norton PRIDE. Chad and Kelly have two sons Grant (11) and Dallen (7). Buckley will assume his duties as City Administrator for Lyons on March 1, 2018.