SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Two people are OK after escaping an early-morning fire in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City, thanks to the fast actions of a person passing by.

The fire broke out early Saturday at a home in Shawnee. Fire officials say a person passing by saw the fire and alerted the residents.

Fire crews rescued a cat but were unable to save the family dog.

Fire officials believe a wood burning stove in the garage caused the fire.